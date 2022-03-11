NBA community congratulates Gregg Popovich on record 1,336th win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Gregg Popovich now stands alone as the winningest coach in NBA history.

With the Spurs' 104-102 win over the Utah Jazz in San Antonio on Friday night, Popovich secured his 1,336th career regular-season victory -- the most in NBA history.

The all-time winningest coach in NBA history.



Congrats on No. 1336, Coach Pop! pic.twitter.com/RbuZxrkEWp — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 12, 2022

Gregg Popovich has passed Don Nelson as the winningest coach in the history of the NBA.



Congrats, coach Pop.#NBA75 pic.twitter.com/o0Qa1RvJpV — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2022

The five-time NBA champion head coach tied Don Nelson for first on Monday with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Popovich reached 1,335 wins in 370 fewer games and five fewer seasons than Nelson did.

With a 1,336-694 record, Popovich boasts the eighth-highest winning percentage of all time at .658. Among coaches with at least 1,000 victories, Popovich only trails Phil Jackson's .704 winning percentage.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Following his historic win on Friday, Popovich received congratulatory messages from many within the NBA community, from Don Nelson to Spurs great Manu Ginobili and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Handing off the all-time wins crown 👑🤝



Hoops legend and long-time friend Don Nelson salutes Coach Pop for passing him on the historic list 💯 pic.twitter.com/zRCCXY76x7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 12, 2022

Congrats to the one and only! 👴🐐 https://t.co/Dlgz1ysXCh — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) March 12, 2022

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's statement regarding San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich pic.twitter.com/4eZuVOHSlw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 12, 2022

You The Greatest Coach Of All Time And I’m Thankful And Grateful For You Pop. 🙏🏽 I Love You So Much And You Deserve This And Can’t NOBODY Ever Take This Away From You!!!! 🖤🐐 pic.twitter.com/e5760Ky9E9 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 12, 2022

“That’s just really cool, man, for him to be the all-time winningest coach and a blessing for me to have played for him.” 👏



🗣️ Monty Williams on Gregg Popovich pic.twitter.com/HgQLy6T2xb — x - Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 12, 2022

“You are just an amazing coach and an amazing man.”@SteveKerr congratulates his mentor, Gregg Popovich, on becoming the all-time winningest coach in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/1XlHNJ2fDJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 12, 2022

Huge congrats to Pop, all his staff members during all these years, and the entire @spurs organization for this incredible accomplishment! #GoSpursGo #MostWinsOfAllTime #History @nba — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) March 12, 2022

Pop always seemed like his best coaching came in real life, but congrats to all the wins on the court too. 👏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 12, 2022

Congrats Coach Pop !! Awesome coach , even better man . Thanks for our friendship !! #thegoatofcoaching @spurs @NBA — Michael Finley (@MichaelFinley) March 12, 2022

Congrats Pop ! Your welcome for most of those wins coming against the Mavs ! https://t.co/YuZSxtX7U4 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 12, 2022

Coach Pop a LEGEND 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/f57mfbKSZ4 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) March 12, 2022

Congrats to the great Coach Popovich on becoming the NBA’s All Time winningest Coach!! #Legendary — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) March 12, 2022

Congrats to the GREAT Greg Pop!!!! Carry the hell on… https://t.co/82QDnBhs5E — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 12, 2022