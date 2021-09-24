NBA Denies Andrew Wiggins' Religious Exemption for COVID-19 Vaccine

NBA denies Wiggins' religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA has denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events," the NBA wrote in a statement. "Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city’s vaccination requirements.”

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/6t1spKMU35 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 24, 2021

In August, the city of San Francisco implemented a vaccine requirement for anyone 12 or older entering certain businesses, including large indoor events such as Warriors games at Chase Center.

In March, Wiggins told reporters that he would not get the COVID-19 vaccine unless forced to.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported Thursday, citing sources, that Wiggins is in the Bay Area and is participating in individual workouts at Chase Center. But if the former No. 1 overall draft pick isn't fully vaccinated by Oct. 13, he no longer will be allowed in the building.

Sources: Andrew Wiggins has been in the Bay Area this month but is restricted to individual sessions at Chase Center. Under current SF protocols, if he isn't fully vaccinated over next 20 days, those workouts will end. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) September 23, 2021

The Warriors open the 2021-22 NBA season on Oct. 19 at the Los Angeles Lakers, but return home for their first game at Chase Center on Oct. 21 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Under the city of San Francisco's guidelines, Wiggins won't be allowed to play in any home games until he is fully vaccinated.

If Wiggins decides to remain unvaccinated in the wake of the NBA ruling, he will miss all 41 Warriors home games. He would be allowed to play in all road games.

As Poole wrote earlier this month, the city of San Francisco's vaccine mandate could prove to be a home-court disadvantage for the Warriors because there is an exemption for unvaccinated visiting players.