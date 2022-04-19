NBA Disciplines Kyrie Irving for Flipping Off Celtics Fans

NBA disciplines Kyrie Irving for flipping off C's fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kyrie Irving's antics during Game 1 of the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets first-round series will cost him a pretty penny.

The NBA announced Tuesday that Irving has been fined $50,000 for "making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands." The Brooklyn Nets guard gave the middle finger to the rowdy TD Garden crowd on multiple occasions during the C's 115-114 win.

Irving predictably received loud boos before tip-off and each time he touched the ball in the postseason opener. He can expect more of the same when the Celtics and Nets face off for Game 2 Wednesday night in Boston.

C's fans may have to come up with a new strategy to rattle Irving, however. In Game 1, Irving nearly propelled Brooklyn to victory with 39 points on 12 of 20 shooting, including 18 points in the fourth quarter.