NBA playoffs injury tracker: Which players are out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Postseason basketball is about to get underway, but not every team will be at full strength.

Marquee players across the NBA dealt with injuries to end the regular season. Some have already been ruled out for their teams’ playoff runs, while others are in line to return on the big stage. In some cases, the player’s injury status remains up in the air.

The NBA Play-In Tournament commences on Tuesday, leading to the start of the first round on Saturday. Which players are dealing with injuries, and how long will they be out for?

Here’s a team-by-team guide to injuries for the 20 teams that are still standing:

Atlanta Hawks

John Collins: Out (Foot/finger)

Lou Williams: Day-to-day (Back)

Collins has played just four games since Feb. 11 and last saw action on March 11 due to a tear in his right foot and finger sprain in his right hand. There is still no timetable for his return ahead of the Hawks’ play-in matchup against the Hornets.

Williams did not play in the Hawks’ last three regular season games due to low back discomfort.

Boston Celtics

Robert Williams III: Out (Knee)

Williams tore his meniscus at the end of March, sidelining him for Boston’s final seven regular season games. He was given a four-to-six week timetable to return. If he can finish his rehab on the lower end of that scale, he could be in line to return for a second-round series should the Celtics make it out of the first round.

Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)

Seth Curry: Day-to-day (Ankle)

Simmons could potentially make his Nets debut during the playoffs. There reportedly is “optimism” that he could take the floor in the first round as he continues to rehab a lower back injury. He was already ruled out for the play-in tournament, where Brooklyn will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Harris, on the other hand, is out for the playoffs after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament in his left ankle in March.

Curry said that he will play in the Nets’ play-in contest against the Cavaliers on Tuesday despite missing three of the team’s last five games to end the regular season due to an ankle injury.

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward: Out (Foot)

Hayward is out indefinitely due to ongoing discomfort in his foot. The veteran forward has played just one game since Feb. 8 after suffering a sprained ankle. He will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks.

Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball: Out (Knee)

The Bulls will be without Ball in the playoffs. The team ruled the guard out for the remainder of the season on April 6 for a left knee injury he suffered at the end of January.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen: Out (Finger)

Dean Wade: Out (Knee)

Collin Sexton: Out (Knee)

Allen missed the Cavs’ last 18 games due to a broken left middle finger. He went through a pregame workout on the court ahead of Cleveland’s regular season finale against the Bucks, but he has not yet been announced as available for the team’s play-in game against the Nets.

Wade and Sexton have both been ruled out for the rest of the year. Wade underwent season-ending knee surgery in March, while Sexton has been sidelined since November after tearing his left meniscus.

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: Day-to-day (Ankle)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out (Foot)

Doncic exited Sunday’s regular-season finale with a strained left calf. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday night that there is initial optimism it is not a significant injury.

Hardaway underwent surgery on Feb. 1 after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. In March, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said he didn’t expect to have Hardaway available during the playoffs.

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)

Michael Porter: Out (Back)

Zeke Nnaji: Out (Knee)

The Nuggets will head into the playoffs without two of their three best players, just like they were for most of the regular season. Murray has yet to play this season after tearing his ACL last April. Porter, on the other hand, played in the team’s first nine regular season games but has not played since Nov. 6 due to a back injury.

Nnaji remains out indefinitely due to a knee injury that occured before the All-Star break.

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry: Day-to-day (Foot)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

After missing the Warriors’ last 12 regular season contests due to a foot injury, Curry should be ready to go in the playoffs. When asked about Curry’s playoff status ahead of the team’s regular season finale in New Orleans, head coach Steve Kerr said “There's a chance he could be ready for Game 1, there's a chance he might not.”

Wiseman was shut down for the season on March 25. The No. 2 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft did not play for Golden State at all this year after tearing his meniscus last April.

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: Out (Knee)

Luke Kennard: Day-to-day (Hamstring)

Leonard did not play in the regular season after tearing his ACL during the 2021 Western Conference Finals. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said that Leonard “has not progressed beyond individual workouts" and has indicated that the 30-year-old has not yet been able to play three-on-three, according to The LA Times. His status for the play-in and playoffs remains unclear.

Kennard exited Sunday’s regular-season finale after suffering a sore right hamstring.

Memphis Grizzlies

Killian Tillie: Out (Knee)

Tillie has not played since March 15 due to knee soreness, but he has not yet been ruled out for the playoffs.

Miami Heat

P.J. Tucker: Day-to-day (Calf)

Tucker suffered a calf strain on April 5 and missed the Heat’s last two regular season games (matchups that were inconsequential since the team had already clinched the East’s No. 1 seed). The veteran forward will be reevaluated this week.

Milwaukee Bucks

Grayson Allen: Day-to-day (Hip)

Allen missed the Bucks’ final two regular season games due to hip soreness.

Minnesota Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell: Day-to-day (Hamstring)

Russell missed the Timberwolves’ penultimate regular season game due to hamstring soreness and was out for the team’s last game Sunday due to a non-COVID illness. The team was already locked into the No. 7 seed in the West entering its regular season finale and there is no sign he will miss Minnesota’s play-in matchup against the Clippers on Tuesday.

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson: Out (Foot)

Kira Lewis Jr.: Out (Knee)

Williamson has not played this season after undergoing foot surgery in the offseason. Williamson’s stepfather told ESPN on April 5 that he expects the star to play this season, but the Pelicans have not announced his status for the play-in tournament.

Lewis underwent season-ending surgery in December after suffering a torn ACL.

Philadelphia 76ers

Matisse Thybulle: Day-to-day (COVID-19 protocols)

Matisse Thybulle will not be available for Games 3, 4 or 6 (if necessary) of the Sixers’ first-round series against the Raptors due to Canada’s COVID-19 mandates. New rules went into place on Jan. 15, making it so players needed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country. While Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 of the Sixers-Raptors series will be played in Philadelphia, the other three contests will be played in Toronto, meaning Thybulle is unable to play.

Phoenix Suns

Dario Saric: Out (Knee)

Saric has not played this season after tearing his ACL in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

San Antonio Spurs

Doug McDermott: Day-to-day (Ankle)

McDermott suffered an ankle injury in March that kept him out for the Spurs’ final 14 games. His status for San Antonio’s play-in game in New Orleans remains unclear.

Toronto Raptors

None

Utah Jazz

Trent Forrest: Out (Foot)

Udoka Azubuike: Out (Ankle/foot)

Forrest will be evaluated weekly after suffering a sprain in his left foot on April 7.

Azubuike is sidelined for the playoffs after undergoing surgery in March to repair multiple ankle and foot ligaments.