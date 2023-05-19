NBA Twitter Has Mixed Reactions to Reported Possible All-Star Game Change

NBA Twitter has mixed reactions to reported possible ASG change originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There could be changes coming to the NBA All-Star Game format.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported on Friday, citing sources, that the NBA is considering going back to an Eastern versus Western Conference All-Star Game format to replace the player draft.

The report adds that the league and NBPA "agreed in recent months to have talks about increased competitiveness in the All-Star Game as part of a new collective bargaining agreement" and that changes could go into effect for next season's All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

The All-Star Game featured an East-West format since the event debuted in 1951 up until 2017. The 2018 All-Star Game saw the introduction of the player draft, where the top fan-vote-getter from each conference picked their own team from the pool of All-Stars. The draft was initially held weeks in advance, but this year it took place the same night as the All-Star Game.

A potential return to the traditional East-West format sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some were excited and had feelings of nostalgia.

Let the players wear their team jersey during the game too. Let's restore that feeling of the classic All-Star games. https://t.co/vRGmQSLtiq — Will from The Lyons Den (@WJL1691) May 19, 2023

East vs. West will hopefully make its return to the all star game!



Bring back players wearing their own jerseys with the all star patches!



Bring back the high intense competition on both ends! pic.twitter.com/eIDGyBtqvm — Randy🍻 (@RanD4Real) May 19, 2023

go back to East vs. West and make them wear all-colors vs. all-whites for their respective jerseys again so we can strive for the greatness of the 1998 NBA All-Star Game https://t.co/GD0lFVFTxm — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) May 19, 2023

Should’ve never changed it in the first place https://t.co/mMUxBWhEhW — Cory (@coryskuza) May 19, 2023

There were even suggestions to make the game determine home-court advantage in the Finals, similar to what MLB used to do.

Give the winner home court advantage in the finals and you're cooking! https://t.co/wuOsH2optZ — Corey Johnson (@coreymaurice) May 19, 2023

They won’t do it, but imagine if the winning conference got home-court advantage in the Finals.



Would certainly see a whole different energy from the players. https://t.co/qVXYm4nM29 — Matthew Cardenas (@Matt__Card) May 19, 2023

Please… put home court advantage for the Finals on the line. https://t.co/1V40POzUUm — Cortez P (@InthemindofCP) May 20, 2023

Others, however, are skeptical that the possible tweak will lead to an improved game.

This isn’t the issue because the draft is actually 🔥



It’s them playing defense https://t.co/03efq9VR9U — Skoob 🇵🇦🇯🇲 (@TheKidSkoob) May 20, 2023

These leagues just gotta kill the All Star Game stuff. Nobody cares anymore. https://t.co/SOUPs5eSfO — Mo’s Algorithm (@Moz_Algorithm) May 19, 2023

So getting rid of a fun thing to go back to the old way will make it more competitive? https://t.co/uEJQFp6LRf — Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) May 19, 2023

The NBA All-Star Game is a joke at this point (and has been for some time). Clearly the league has no idea what to do in order to get fans (and the players) interested in the annual event, which is a shame. https://t.co/WQtVEADXaJ — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 19, 2023