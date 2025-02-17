The hometown hero put on a show.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took over the spotlight in a vintage way, raining down half-court and no-look triples to lead Shaq's OGs to a 41-25 NBA All-Star Game tournament win over Chuck's Global Stars in San Francisco.

Shaq's OGs dominated the final from the start despite not having Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who ruled himself out shortly before tipoff with foot and ankle soreness.

Curry didn't shy away from taking the big shots in a revamped format where defensive effort didn't exactly improve.

Curry, who turns 37 in under a month, took home the All-Star MVP award for having 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist in the final. In Team Shaq's first game, Curry posted eight points, six rebounds, one steal and an assist.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sealed the win in the final, which saw all games played to a first-to-40 rule, with an easy two-handed dunk.

The first game of the tournament involved Kenny's Young Stars versus Chuck's Global Stars, with the latter claiming a 41-32 win.

Miami Heat star and new 3-point champion Tyler Herro got the Young Stars moving early with a few triples, but Chuck's firepower was always going to be difficult to topple.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic were dominant down low, while Oklahoma City Thunder MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander eventually took over in the clutch to secure the win.

Shaq's OGs and Candace's Rising Stars faced off in the second. Despite a competitive effort from the Rising Stars, the OGs proved to be too much in the 42-35 result.

Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle and Lakers rookie wing Dalton Knecht kept the Rising Stars in it, but Curry, James Harden and Damian Lillard all hit early 3-pointers to kick things off. Jaylen Brown eventually got in on the action as the OGs looked to close it out, and Lillard ultimately buried a deep three to seal it.

Alongside James, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards missed out late due to a groin injury. Edwards had been drafted to Kenny's Young Stars.

But while the games had their flashy moments and the new format felt fresh, many fans criticized the events on the night for various reasons.

Kevin Hart's involvement from the get-go felt outdated to many and Mr. Beast's challenge mid-game was off pace, despite a fan winning $100,000 for beating Lillard. Draymond Green's commentary about the NBA becoming "boring" also garnered attention.

Mid-game events, tributes and additional festivities consumed more time than the actual basketball product, which left fans wondering when each game would start as the aforementioned add-ons dragged.

Next year's All-Star Weekend will head to Intuit Dome, the brand-new home of the Los Angeles Clippers. It's not yet clear what the format will be.

