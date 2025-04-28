Here's what you need to know about Achilles tears amid Damian Lillard's injury

An Achilles tear is a serious and painful injury to endure.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard went down with the non-contact injury in Game 4 of his team's first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers Sunday night. An MRI reportedly confirmed the worst for the 34-year-old guard, ending his playoff run and putting next season in serious jeopardy.

There's a long history of athletes in all sports overcoming Achilles tears, but the recovery timeline varies depending on age, rehab and injury history.

Here's a breakdown of Achilles injuries and how long they take to heal:

How long can an Achilles injury take to heal?

If the injury is treated properly, an Achilles injury can take four to six months to heal before people can return to normal activity.

Can athletes fully recover from torn Achilles?

Before going back to professional sports, it can take a year or more for athletes to be back in full form.

Additionally, the risk of a recurrent rupture increases. The returning athlete may have reduced strength and endurance by as much as 30% compared to uninjured players.

There have been a handful of Achilles tears in the NFL and NBA over the years. Recent examples include NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Deshaun Watson, as well as NBA stars Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant sustained a torn Achilles tendon at the age of 34 -- the same age as Lillard -- and was sidelined a little under eight months.

How do you know if your Achilles is damaged?

An injury to the Achilles tendon is caused when it's stretched too far.

Oftentimes, a snapping, cracking, or popping sound is heard and the person will feel a sharp pain along the back of the ankle or leg.

Other indicators of injury to the area include difficulty walking up stairs or standing on your toes. There could also be bruising and swelling in the area.

Can you still walk with Achilles tear?

People with the injury can typically still walk.

Other movements, like walking up stairs, will likely cause discomfort.

How do you treat an Achilles injury?

Doctors oftentimes recommend those who suffer an Achilles injury be immobilized for two or three weeks after the diagnosis, along with icing and leg elevation.

Surgery is typically required to fully repair the Achilles and put it back together. A walking boot is used to keep pressure off the injury for normal walking along with crutches.

Eventually, physical therapy is recommended to strengthen the calf muscles and work on low-impact exercise alternatives. Shockwave therapy can also be used by professionals to stimulate the healing process of damaged tendon tissue.

Will Damian Lillard come back next season?

Lillard will miss the remainder of the Bucks' postseason run, and likely a portion of next season. If he follows a timeline similar to Durant or Thompson, he could be out for the entire campaign. But, as Bryant showed, there's always a chance he could return sometime in the midst of the 2025-26 season. It all comes down to how his body responds.