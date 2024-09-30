Basketball world mourns death of Dikembe Mutombo with tributes on social media

The basketball world lost an icon on Monday when Dikembe Mutombo died at 58 years old.

Not only was Mutombo a star on the court, he was a memorable figure for both his humanitarian work and his unique personality. Mutombo moved to the United States when he was 21 years old after growing up in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Despite not playing basketball until he was 16, Mutombo made his mark over 18 seasons in the NBA with eight All-Star selections and four Defensive Player of the Year awards. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Mutombo's son Ryan posted a tribute to his father on social media Monday, but he wasn't alone. The entire community came together to honor one of the NBA's best defenders of all-time.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Here are some reactions from former players, media and fans:

Ryan Mutombo with a heartfelt tribute to his father on IG. pic.twitter.com/UgiXp8iQWz — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopHoops_) September 30, 2024

You paved the way for me and for many Congolese and African youth with your legendary basketball career and charitable actions. You are an @NBA legend and an African icon and that will inspire the many coming generations. Rest In Peace Dikembe Mutombo.🙏 @NBA_Africa pic.twitter.com/gMpWlonmis — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) September 30, 2024

every story you ever heard about dikembe mutombo was the best story you ever heard



one of the all time great humans https://t.co/5VyeHwYxNn — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 30, 2024

RIP Dikembe Mutombo



Hall of Famer, one of the greatest shot blockers ever, and a man who brought so much joy to the game of basketball. pic.twitter.com/287XzvpbZE — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 30, 2024

Dikembe Mutombo:



— 4x DPOY

— 8x All-Star

— 3x All-NBA

— 6x All-Defense

— 2nd all-time in BLK

— 3rd all-time in BPG



Legend. pic.twitter.com/V31j6FBAqa — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 30, 2024

One of my favorite Dikembe Mutombo moments was him continuously going back and forth with MJ pic.twitter.com/O3UKasLbMu — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 30, 2024

I was very sad to hear about Dikembe Mutombo's passing. Dikembe was not only great on the court, but a force for good off it, admired and loved by those who got to know him. His smile, his values and his dedication to basketball, as well as to helping others, will never be… pic.twitter.com/KZaOSAXVGE — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 30, 2024

Dikembe Mutombo was a special category of person, the type that transcends athletic greatness alone. He was a folk hero. Larger than life, in every sense. RIP ☝️ — Pablo Torre 🕳️ (@PabloTorre) September 30, 2024

.@stephenasmith remembers Dikembe Mutombo ❤️



"No matter what you know about him as a basketball player, he was an even better human being. ... One of the most beautiful, beautiful human beings I've ever known." pic.twitter.com/kkofBF3wAI — First Take (@FirstTake) September 30, 2024

An absolute legend on and off the court.



Truly grateful for the friendship and memories.



Rest in Peace Dikembe.



🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5HtKa0cU79 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 30, 2024