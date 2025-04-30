Giannis Antetokounmpo explains heated incident with Tyrese Haliburton's dad

The Indiana Pacers knocked out the Milwaukee Bucks from the NBA playoffs Tuesday with a gentlemen's sweep, and emotions ran high not long after.

Milwaukee held a 118-111 overtime lead and looked to extend the series in the first game after Damian Lillard's Achilles tear.

But Doc Rivers' side stunningly blew the cushion and lost 119-118, ending the Bucks' season and potentially Giannis Antetokounmpo's final game with the franchise that drafted him.

After the game, Antetokounmpo got into heated conversations with some Indiana players -- and the father of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

The two were forehead to forehead for a few seconds exchanging words before being separated.

Shortly after the clip went viral on social media, new angles emerged on Haliburton's dad appearing to provoke Antetokounmpo before they exchanged words.

Haliburton addressed the incident involving his father in his post-game conference, saying his dad was in the wrong and that he'll reach out to Antetokounmpo to ensure there's no bad blood.

Antetokounmpo detailed what happened when Haliburton's dad provoked him, but Antetokounmpo didn't know who the fan was until later and showed respect to Haliburton.

"Losing the game. The emotions run high," Antetokounmpo explained. "Having a fan, which at the moment I thought he was a fan, but then I realize it was Tyrese's son, which I love Tyrese. I think he's a great competitor. It was his dad, sorry. Coming in the floor and showing me his son, a towel with his face, this is what we do. This is what we F-ing do. This what the F we do. This... I feel like that's very, very disrespectful."

Antetokounmpo also mentioned being "humble in victory," as he has won a championship in his career while the Pacers have not.

Haliburton scored the game-winning layup in the closing seconds to avoid a Game 6, with a series against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers up next.

Meanwhile for Milwaukee, the future could get dark if Antetokounmpo chooses to leave via a trade. The Bucks don't have a competitive roster and Antetokounmpo turns 31 in December.

With Lillard's Achilles tear and Kyle Kuzma not providing help after Khris Middleton faded away, Antetokounmpo's best shot at winning may lie elsewhere. Milwaukee's pool of young talent and draft picks are both stark, too.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he thought this season was a failure after the top-seeded Bucks lost to the eight seed Miami Heat.