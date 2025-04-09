Grizzlies' Jaylen Wells stretchered off court after hard fall vs. Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells had to be stretchered off the court Tuesday after taking a hard foul against the Charlotte Hornets.

Wells is awake, alert and moving in his extremities after the incident, his agent told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Wells suffered a broken wrist from the play and will continue receiving medical care/

With 1:10 left in the second quarter, Wells went up for a dunk in transition before being fouled from behind by Hornets guard KJ Simpson.

After a review, referees upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 2 and Simpson was ejected.

Wells, a 2024 second-round pick by Memphis, stayed on the hardwood for several minutes before being lifted onto the stretcher and taken to the locker rooms.

The Folsom, Calif., native is averaging 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists on a 43/36/83 shooting split, becoming a key piece to the playoff hopeful team.