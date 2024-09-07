The Nuggets are keeping their star point guard in town until 2029.

Denver and Jamal Murray on Saturday agreed to a four-year extension worth a maximum $208 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray has agreed on a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike George tell ESPN. The deal — guaranteeing Murray $244M over next five seasons — secures a franchise cornerstone to the Western contender. pic.twitter.com/XDfBM4oX1Z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 7, 2024

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the total figure as $209 million. Reports of both sides beginning new contract terms emerged in late June.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Murray, 27, was slated to hit free agency next summer but now is tied down for five more years along with $244 million in guaranteed money.

The Canadian guard, who represented his nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, played a key role in helping Denver win its first ever NBA championship in 2023 after tearing his ACL the season prior.

Murray, the No. 7 overall pick by Denver in 2016, is coming off a season in which he averaged 21.2 points, 6.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds on 48/43/85 shooting splits with 17/6/3 volume.

Despite still not being named an All-Star, Murray will look to aid the Nuggets further in the postseason after a disappointing exit this past year.

The core of Murray, Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon is still intact, though Denver replaced Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with Russell Westbrook over the offseason.

Here are five things to know about nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook.