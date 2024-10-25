How Klay Thompson made Mavericks history in triumphant debut vs. Spurs

Klay Thompson's first post-Warriors game was a smashing success.

The four-time NBA champion scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point range in his Mavericks debut, helping Dallas beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

Those six 3-pointers are the most by a player making his Mavericks debut.

With 6👌s, Klay set a franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a Mavs debut 🔥#MFFL pic.twitter.com/glxqS0nwhZ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 25, 2024

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Thompson's desire to join the Mavericks was fueled, in large part, by the presence of superstar forward Luka Dončić. And during Dallas' win, the two future Hall of Famers created several viral moments.

While Steph Curry has his patented look-away 3-pointers, Thompson and Doncic put their own twist on it, with the 25-year-old Slovenian turning around and running back down court as the five-time All-Star lined up and drained a 3-pointer to extend the Mavericks' fourth-quarter lead.

Klay taking a dribble and Luka sprinting away 🤣💀 Mavs on demon time #MFFL



pic.twitter.com/isdbGbzjzI — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) October 25, 2024

"Luka makes the game easier, not just for myself, but everybody in this arena," Thompson told TNT's Allie LaForce after the game. "The gravity he demands. His passing ability is second to none. And I'm here to help him try to be one of the greatest. We know it's his team. The show runs through him but takes the whole squad to get to the goal where you want to go."

Thompson, who finished with seven rebounds, three steals, one assist and was a plus-16, was pleased with his triumphant Mavericks debut.

"Couldn't ask for a better start, just sharing the floor with [Kyrie Irving], Luka and the rest of the guys," Thompson told LaForce. "Very special after a hard month of really good work and to see it come to fruition is awesome. It's just a small step for where we want to go, but something we can build off on."

"Mavs blue looks good on me" 💙



Klay Thompson postgame with @ALaForce after knocking down 6 threes in his Dallas debut 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0gQDSX5ozD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 25, 2024

After 13 years and 11 on-court seasons with the Warriors, seeing Thompson in a different uniform has been an adjustment for everyone involved. But the 34-year-old is enjoying his new surroundings.

"I feel great," Thompson told LaForce. "Blue is my favorite color and Mavs blue looks good on me. So I'm having a great time. Off to Phoenix we go. But wow, just incredible. It felt good to get this first one out of the way and play well. Not satisfied, but I'm happy for what we did tonight."

Even as Thompson tries to distance himself from the Warriors, he never can get too far. A fan had him sign his old Golden State jersey after Dallas' season-opening win.

Klay signed a Warriors jersey after the game 💙 pic.twitter.com/wAgsRHqCEg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2024

Thompson has a few more weeks to get comfortable in Dallas before the Mavericks travel to the Bay Area for his much-anticipated first game against his old team on Nov. 12.