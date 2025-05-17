Knicks rout Celtics in Game 6 to reach their first conference finals since 2000

Let the party begin on 7th Avenue.

The New York Knicks, for the first time in 25 years, are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

They blew out the defending champion Boston Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden on Friday to close out their second-round series and extend what has been their most successful season since the 1999-2000 campaign.

New York advances to play the Indiana Pacers, who upset the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. The Knicks will have home-court advantage in the series, with Game 1 scheduled for Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Knicks will enter the conference finals off their most dominant performance of the postseason. Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges all scored 21-plus points in the series-clincher against Boston, while Josh Hart recorded a triple-double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. New York built a halftime advantage of 27 points over the Jayson Tatum-less Celtics and led by as many as 41 in the rout.

The win set the stage for yet another postseason matchup with Indiana. It was nearly a year ago to the day that the Pacers denied the Knicks entry into the conference finals. New York surrendered second-round series leads of 2-0 and 3-2 before suffering a 130-109 home loss in Game 7.

The two teams – rivals in the days of Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller and a younger Spike Lee – will now meet in the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth time. They previously did so in 1994 when the Knicks won in seven games, in 1999 when the Knicks won in six, and in 2000 when the Pacers won in six.

The latter was the last time the Knicks advanced beyond the second round, with the team going on to win just one playoff series over the next two-plus mostly agonizing decades before the addition of Brunson.

He was signed as a free agent in 2022, an unheralded acquisition at the time, and quickly changed the landscape of New York basketball. In his first season in New York, he guided the Knicks into the second round for the first time since Carmelo Anthony did the same 10 years prior. The following season, Brunson had the Knicks one win away from the conference finals before they dropped two straight games to the Pacers.

The front office responded with an offseason shakeup of win-now transactions. They traded five first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Bridges, they re-signed Anunoby to a $212 million contract, they orchestrated a blockbuster trade on the eve of training camp that sent All-Star Julius Randle and fan-favorite Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Towns.

Despite the moves, the Knicks improved their regular-season win total by just one victory and, in the first round of the playoffs, were nearly forced to a Game 7 by a young Detroit Pistons team.

The galvanized Knicks entered the second round to face a heavily-favored Celtics team that had swept them in the regular season.

In both Game 1 and Game 2, the Knicks erased 20-point third-quarter deficits to steal a pair of wins in Boston. They recovered from a Game 3 rout at Madison Square Garden to win Game 4 and once again put the team on the brink of the conference finals. They bounced back after Boston dominated Game 5 without the injured Tatum by winning Game 6 to close out a series on their home court for the first time since 2000.