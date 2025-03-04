LeBron James

Inside the numbers: LeBron James and his historic path to 50,000 NBA points

Here's a deep dive into the Lakers star's journey to this historic milestone.

By Tim Reynolds | The Associated Press

LeBron James
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Another milestone awaits LeBron James: 50,000 NBA points.

He's one point away from getting to that number, which takes into account his regular season and playoff scoring. By NBA rule, the 99 points he's scored in play-in tournament games and the 2023 in-season tournament final don't count, so he's officially at 49,999 for now.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

James could get the mark Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Here's a look at the magnitude of 50,000 points:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Only two other players have 40,000

The only two players, other than James, who scored more than 40,000 points in NBA regular season and playoff games were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (44,149) and Karl Malone (41,689).

Kobe Bryant (39,283) and Michael Jordan (38,279) came close.

NBA

Jimmy Butler Mar 2

Warriors' Jimmy Butler facing lawsuit for unpaid rent, property damage in Miami

NBA Mar 2

NBA star Jimmy Butler used to run the most exclusive coffee shop in the world. Now it's for everyone.

Will anyone else ever score 50,000?

Maybe. Probably not. Certainly, no time soon, and not under the current rules. If the league ever adds a 4-point shot or something along those lines, it'll obviously be easier for great players to pile up points.

Kevin Durant is second to James among active players with 35,191 points including playoffs — which means even if he averaged 2,000 points a season (something he's done only once in the last five years), he would still have to play into the 2032-33 season to have a shot at reaching 50,000.

Who does James score the most against?

In terms of total points, that would be the Boston Celtics — who have given up 2,935 points to James. In terms of points per game, it's the Golden State Warriors (29.4).

When did James reach his other milestones?

The other milestone-scoring games for James, with the totals also reflecting playoff numbers:

1 point — Oct. 29, 2003, with Cleveland against Sacramento.

10,000 points — Dec. 23, 2007, with Cleveland against Golden State.

20,000 points — Dec. 27, 2011, with Miami against Boston.

30,000 points — Nov. 2, 2015, with Cleveland against Philadelphia.

40,000 points — Dec. 4, 2019, with the Los Angeles Lakers against Utah.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

LeBron James
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us