LeBron James teams up with Barbie for new Ken doll

LeBron James is going from Crypto.com Arena to a "Mojo Dojo Casa House."

Mattel, the makers of Barbie, announced on Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar will be the first professional athlete to get his own Ken doll in his likeness.

James will become Mattel's first "Kenbassador" in a collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation, with the hopes of "inspiring and contributing to a better world for all"

"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said in a press release. "Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to.

"That’s why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams, and show kids that they, too, can achieve greatness."

Here are five things to know about four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

When does the LeBron James Ken doll come out?

The LeBron James Kenbassador doll hit shelves on Monday, April 14. Cost is $75 per doll.

In-store availability includes select Target locations, while online purchases can be made at Target, Amazon, Walmart and Mattel Creations.

Mattel will donate a copy of James' children's book, "I Am More Than," to Save the Children for every doll sold at Target and Target.com from April 14-19, up to 5,000 copies.

Additionally, Barbie is making a donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation to "help inspire the limitless potential of every child and invest more resources to create generational change for the kids and families of James’ hometown" of Akron, Ohio.

“For the LeBron James Family Foundation and the families we serve, this is so much more than a doll. It represents the reality that a kid from anywhere can make a difference,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “We are incredibly honored to partner with Barbie to continue inspiring the next generation and to celebrate LeBron’s unwavering commitment to his community by giving back through the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll.”

Closer look at the LeBron James Ken doll

A look at the LeBron James Ken doll. (Mattel/Business Wire)

James has been turned into an action figure before. But unlike the toy versions from McFarlane Toys and Starting Lineup that depict him in an NBA uniform, the Ken doll features an adjustable, multi-accessary outfit akin to a pregame tunnel look.

The dolls comes clad in a custom varsity jacket over the LeBron James Family Foundation’s signature "We Are Family" T-shirt, Nike Terminator High sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, a watch and his perennial "I Promise" band.

The doll not only captures James' style, but also his height. It will be one inch taller than the standard Ken doll and come in larger, custom packaging.

Why is Mattel celebrating Ken?

Ken, Barbie's longtime best friend and supporter, will celebrate his 65th anniversary in 2026.

"We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential," said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls at Mattel.

Mattel said that, along with the LeBron James doll, it will honor other Kenbassadors.