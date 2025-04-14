Luka Dončić edges Steph Curry, LeBron James for top-selling NBA jersey

Luka Dončić's trade away from Dallas and arrival in Los Angeles changed the NBA landscape in more ways than one this year — catapulting the Lakers up the Western Conference standings and sending Luka's No. 77 purple and gold jersey into the history books.

Dončić becomes the first international player to lead the NBA in selling jerseys in a season by besting Steph Curry and teammate LeBron James who finished No. 2 and No. 3 in sales, respectively.

The Lakers' star is also the first player other than Curry or James to top the list since 2012-13 NBA season when Carmelo Anthony earned the top spot playing as a member of the New York Knicks.



Luka Dončić is the NBA’s new top jersey-seller … and the first player not named Stephen Curry or LeBron James to sell the NBA’s most jerseys in a season since 2012-13 … and the first international player to lead the league.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/3dNEEu2e4M pic.twitter.com/yiIZBxbiUi — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 14, 2025

The top 5 players in jersey sales are:

Luka Dončić, Los Angeles Lakers Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

The Lakers lead the way in terms of team merchandise sales, also boosted by Luka's No. 77 jersey selling.

When 2024-25 sales were tallied in January, the Celtics led at the season’s midpoint.

Like Curry, the Celtics hung on to the No. 2 overall team spot.

The Warriors finished a respectable third, while the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls rounded out the top five in team sales.

The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, according to reports.