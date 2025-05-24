Pacers steal Game 2, beat Knicks 114-109 in Eastern Conference Finals

The New York Knicks are officially in trouble.

New York again couldn't defend home-court advantage in Game 2 Friday, losing 114-109 to the Pacers with the Eastern Conference Finals headed to Indiana.

Both teams stayed neck and neck throughout the first three quarters, with Indiana making a serious push late in the fourth. Indiana even took a 110-100 lead with a few minutes left, but New York brought life into the crowd with a run of its own.

However, the Knicks didn't have enough in the tank with limited bench options to turn to. Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 39 points on an efficient 15 of 23 clip from the field. No other teammate scored more than 16 (Myles Turner).

Tyrese Haliburton, the star of Game 1 with his late heroics, logged 14 points on 5 of 16 shooting but compensated for it with 11 assists.

Jalen Brunson tried to put New York on his back with 36 points, but his solid 13 of 27 clip to go with 11 assists didn't move the needle at the right time.

Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns each added 20 points, but the latter rarely played in the fourth quarter despite it being a pivotal stretch.

Indiana had six players come off the bench, but only one made a notable impact. T.J. McConnell put up 10 big points on 5-for-8 shooting in 14 minutes.

For comparison's sake, the Knicks had only three players come off the bench. Both Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride played over 25 minutes, but scored just six apiece. Cam Payne made a nine-minute cameo, but missed all three attempts, including two from three.

With the backs against the wall, the Knicks desperately need to pull an upset of their own in Game 3 at Indiana.

Game 3 in Indiana is scheduled for Sunday, May 25. Should the Knicks lose, they'll be on the brink of an Eastern Conference Finals sweep right after eliminating the reigning champs Boston Celtics.

