Steph Curry has Grade 1 hamstring strain, will miss Warriors-Timberwolves Game 2: Report

The Warriors will be without their best player for multiple games in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State superstar Steph Curry suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in Tuesday's Game 1 win over Minnesota and will be re-evaluated in one week, sidelining him for Games 2-4, the team announced after ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report the news.

Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Timberwolves with 8:19 remaining in the second quarter with a strained left hamstring, underwent an MRI this morning.



Curry suffered the injury early in the second quarter on Tuesday, and left the game for good after scoring 13 points with one rebound and one assist on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range in 12 total minutes.

Steph went to the Warriors' locker room with an apparent hamstring injury



With Curry set to be re-evaluated in one week, he will miss Game 2 on Thursday at Target Center, Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday at Chase Center, but could return for Game 5 next Wednesday at Target Center, which is exactly one week away, if all goes well.