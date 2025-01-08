NBA

Trae Young sinks 49-foot buzzer-beater to lift Hawks over Jazz

The Hawks guard hit a buzzer-beater from beyond halfcourt to stun the Jazz.

By Max Molski

Trae Young
AP Photo/Rob Gray

Trae Young had ice in his veins from beyond halfcourt to lift the Atlanta Hawks over the Utah Jazz Tuesday night.

The Hawks held a 121-118 advantage over the Jazz in the final seconds before Jazz guard Collin Sexton sank a game-tying 3-pointer.

With 4.0 seconds on the clock and no timeouts, Hawks guard Dyson Daniels inbounded the ball to Young, who took matters into his own hands and silenced the Utah crowd with a miraculous game-winner.

The 49-foot heave brought Young to 24 points on the night to go along with 20 assists. The 26-year-old waved to the crowd and hit his signature "Ice Trae" celebration before being mobbed by teammates.

The Hawks' 124-121 victory snapped a three-game losing streak and brought their record to 19-18 on the season.

On the other side, Lauri Markkanen led the 9-26 Jazz with 35 points, while Sexton chipped in with 24. Utah center Walker Kessler, whose girlfriend won Miss America earlier in the week, had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

