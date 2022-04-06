MLB

NBC Sports, MLB Partner for Exclusive Sunday Morning Games on Peacock

By Logan Reardon

NBC Sports, MLB partner for exclusive Sunday games on Peacock originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports and MLB are broadcasting partners once again.

Starting on May 8, one live game each Sunday will be streamed exclusively on Peacock. The first six weeks will featured a first pitch at 11:30 a.m. ET, while the final 12 weeks will begin at noon ET. NBC Sports will produce the broadcast, with pregame and postgame shows on Peacock.

NBC and MLB have a longstanding relationship taking back to 1947, when NBC first broadcasted the World Series. The network has televised 39 World Series, more than any other company. MLB announced the news with a nostalgic video:

“We are excited to announce this multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball, which will exclusively offer Peacock subscribers a premium property in a unique time slot for the sport, while continuing NBC Sports’ rich baseball history,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman of NBC Sports, in a press release.

The Sunday morning baseball will begin when the Chicago White Sox visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 8. Here's the full schedule for Peacock's 2022 Sunday games:

DateTimeMatchup
May 811:30 a.m. ETChicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
May 1511:30 a.m. ETSan Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves
May 2211:30 a.m. ETSt. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
May 2911:30 a.m. ETSan Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds
June 511:30 a.m. ETDetroit Tigers at New York Yankees
June 1211:30 a.m. ETOakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians
June 19Noon ETPhiladelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
June 26Noon ETNew York Mets at Miami Marlins
July 3Noon ETKansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
July 10Noon ETLos Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles
July 17Noon ETKansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
July 24Noon ETChicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
July 31Noon ETDetroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays
August 7Noon ETHouston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
August 14Noon ETSan Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
August 21Noon ETChicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
August 28Noon ETLos Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins
September 4Noon ETToronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates
