It's the final stop on the road to the Final Four.

The Elite Eight in the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament will feature four regional finals, with trips to San Antonio for the Final Four on the line in each. The regional championship matchups will take shape via the Sweet 16, which is being played over Thursday and Friday.

No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Alabama on Thursday became the first teams to advance to the Elite Eight. The Gators took down No. 4 Maryland while the Crimson Tide defeated No. 6 BYU. This will be Florida's first Elite Eight appearance since 2017, while Alabama will play in its second regional final in as many years.

So, which opponents could the Crimson Tide and Gators draw next? And when will the Elite Eight games be played? Here's what we know about the March Madness regional finals:

Who's in the Elite Eight?

Two of the Elite Eight spots are filled so far:

No. 1 Florida

No. 2 Alabama

What is the updated March Madness bracket?

Here's a look at the Elite Eight bracket:

South Region

Winner of No. 1 Auburn-No. 5 Michigan vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss-No. 2 Michigan State

West Region

No. 1 Florida vs. winner of No. 3 Texas Tech-No. 10 Arkansas

East Region

Winner of No. 1 Duke-No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 2 Alabama

Midwest Region

Winner of No. 1 Houston-No. 4 Purdue vs. winner of No. 3 Kentucky-No. 2 Tennessee

When are the Elite Eight games?

The Elite Eight will be played over Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30.

What is the Elite Eight schedule?

The East and West Regional finals are scheduled for Saturday, followed by the Midwest and South Regional finals on Sunday. That means Alabama and Florida will be in action on Saturday.

Times and TV details have yet to be announced.

Where is the Elite Eight being played?

The Sweet 16 sites will also host Elite Eight games:

East Region: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey West Region: Chase Center in San Francisco

Chase Center in San Francisco South Region State Farm Arena in Atlanta

State Farm Arena in Atlanta Midwest Region: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

When and where is the Final Four?

The Final Four will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio has been the site of the Final Four four previous times, most recently in 2018.

The Final Four will pit the South Regional champion up against the West Regional champ, with the East and Midwest Regional champs making up the other matchup. Both games will be played on Saturday, April 5.

When is the NCAA basketball national championship game?

The national title game will then follow on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome.

