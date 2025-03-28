Men's March Madness has reached the last stop on the road to the Final Four -- the Elite Eight.

Four regional championships in the 2025 NCAA Tournament will be played this weekend as teams look to punch tickets to San Antonio, Texas, for the Final Four.

A No. 1 seed has yet to fall as the Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Florida Gators and Houston Cougars are all on the brink of the national semifinals. Three No. 2 seeds -- the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan State Spartans and Tennessee Volunteers -- are still dancing as well.

The lowest-seeded team in this year's Elite Eight field? That would be the No. 3 Texas Tech Raiders.

But while the regional finals may not feature any Cinderella squads, it's certainly not short on heavyweight showdowns. From the matchups to the schedule and more, here's what to know about the Elite Eight:

Who's left in March Madness?

The list of potential 2025 national champions is down to these eight teams:

No. 1 Auburn

No. 1 Duke

No. 1 Florida

No. 1 Houston

No. 2 Alabama

No. 2 Michigan State

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Texas Tech

What is the updated March Madness bracket?

South Region

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Michigan State

West Region

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

East Region

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Alabama

Midwest Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Tennessee

When are the Elite Eight games?

The Elite Eight will be played over Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30.

Elite Eight game times: How to watch and stream March Madness

The East and West Regional finals are slated for Saturday, followed by the Midwest and South Regional finals on Sunday. Here's the full schedule, including where to watch and stream the games:

Saturday, March 29

No. 1 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (West Region): 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live

6:09 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Alabama (East Region): 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS, Max, March Madness Live

Sunday, March 30

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Tennessee (Midwest Region): 2:20 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live

2:20 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Michigan State (South Region): 5:05 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+, March Madness Live

Where is the Elite Eight being played?

The Sweet 16 sites will also host Elite Eight games:

East Region: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey West Region: Chase Center in San Francisco

Chase Center in San Francisco South Region State Farm Arena in Atlanta

State Farm Arena in Atlanta Midwest Region: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

When and where is the Final Four?

The Final Four will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio has been the site of the Final Four four previous times, most recently in 2018.

The Final Four will pit the South Regional champion up against the West Regional champ, with the East and Midwest Regional champs making up the other matchup. Both games will be played on Saturday, April 5.

When is the NCAA basketball national championship game?

The national title game will then follow on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome.

