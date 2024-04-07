How to watch UConn vs. Purdue in the men's national championship

The last college basketball game of the season could end on a high note.

With South Carolina defeating Iowa in the women's national championship game on Sunday to complete a rare undefeated season, the attention now shifts to the men's final.

And just like the women's final featured two No. 1 seeds battling it out, so will the men's matchup.

No. 1 UConn will seek to defend its title win from last year against No. 1 Purdue, who are seeking to avenge last season's early upset loss with a championship triumph.

Here's everything to know to watch UConn vs. Purdue:

When is the UConn vs. Purdue national championship game?

The UConn-Purdue national championship game is slated for Monday, April 8.

What time is the UConn vs. Purdue national championship game?

The game is scheduled to start at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Where is the UConn vs. Purdue national championship game?

State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, is the venue for the game.

What TV channel is the UConn vs. Purdue national championship game on?

UConn-Purdue will air on TBS, TNT and truTV.

How to stream the UConn vs. Purdue national championship game

UConn-Purdue will be available to stream on TNTdrama.com, TBS.com and truTV.com. NCAA will also have a running stream on its website here.

UConn vs. Purdue players to watch

The biggest college basketball star to watch will be Purdue's Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 senior is averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.1 assists while shooting 62.5% overall on 13.5 attempts and 71.1% from the free-throw line on 11.2 attempts. Guards Braden Smith, Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer also average double-digit points for the Boilermakers.

UConn, on the other hand, doesn't have a clear-cut No. 1 option like Edey but have a deep squad to call upon. Tristen Newton (14.9 points) and Cam Spencer (14.4 points) are the two leading scorers, while Alex Karaban, Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle also average double-digit points. Spencer, a 6-foot-4 senior guard who averages a 49/44/91 shooting split on 10.1/5.7/2.3 attempts, will need to stay confident with his shot.