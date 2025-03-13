March Madness

How to watch the 2025 March Madness bracket reveals on Selection Sunday

Both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament brackets will be released on Sunday.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who's ready to fill out some March Madness brackets?

The full 68-team brackets for the 2025 men's and women's NCAA Tournaments will be revealed on Selection Sunday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Several teams have already automatically qualified for the Big Dance through conference tournaments. But those on the bubble that don't earn an automatic bid will be glued to the television come Sunday.

So, which teams will go dancing? And which ones will be snubbed? Here's how to watch the March Madness bracket reveals:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

When does the March Madness bracket come out?

Both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament brackets will be revealed on Selection Sunday, which is Sunday, March 16.

What time does men's, women's Selection Sunday start?

The men's bracket comes out first starting at 6 p.m. ET followed by the women's bracket starting at 8 p.m. ET.

March Madness Mar 11

Who's going dancing? These teams have already qualified for 2025 March Madness

March Madness Feb 27

Countdown to March Madness: Dates and host cities for the 2025 NCAA Tournaments

What TV channel is the men's Selection Sunday show on?

CBS will unveil the men's bracket during the "2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show." Adam Zucker will host alongside analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis.

How to stream the men's Selection Sunday show live online

The show will be available to stream on Paramount+ and NCAA March Madness Live.

What TV channel is the women's Selection Sunday on?

The women's bracket will be released on ESPN during the "NCAA Women's Selection Special."

How to stream the women's Selection Sunday show live online

The show can be streamed on ESPN.com, the ESPN app and ESPN+.

When is the first game of March Madness?

The men's tournament kicks off with the First Four on Wednesday, March 19. The women's First Four begins on Thursday, March 20.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessNCAA TournamentNCAA basketball
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us