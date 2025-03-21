March Madness

What we know about March Madness second round: Updated men's bracket, schedule

The second round will be played over Saturday and Sunday.

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s almost time to play for Sweet 16 berths.

What began as a 68-team men’s NCAA Tournament will be down to 32 squads by the end of Friday as the first round of 2025 March Madness comes to a close.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The opening day of Round 1 action saw three double-digit seeds advance in No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Drake and No. 12 McNeese, the last of which secured its first-ever NCAA Tournament win. No. 12 Colorado State then pulled off the first major upset of Friday's slate by taking down No. 5 Memphis.

While a pair of No. 5 seeds have fallen in Memphis and Clemson, top-four seeds remain unbeaten.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

So, which other teams are headed to the next round of March Madness? And when will the games be played? Here's what we know:

What teams are left in men's March Madness?

These teams have advanced to Round 2 so far:

  • No. 1 Auburn
  • No. 1 Duke
  • No. 1 Houston
  • No. 2 Alabama
  • No. 2 St. John's
  • No. 2 Tennessee
  • No. 3 Iowa State
  • No. 3 Texas Tech
  • No. 3 Wisconsin
  • No. 4 Maryland
  • No. 4 Purdue
  • No. 4 Texas A&M
  • No. 5 Michigan
  • No. 6 BYU
  • No. 6 Ole Miss
  • No. 7 Saint Mary's
  • No. 7 UCLA
  • No. 8 Gonzaga
  • No. 9 Baylor
  • No. 9 Creighton
  • No. 10 Arkansas
  • No. 11 Drake
  • No. 12 Colorado State
  • No. 12 McNeese

March Madness 12 hours ago

How many perfect brackets are left after the first day of March Madness?

March Madness 16 hours ago

Friday's March Madness schedule: How to watch all men's and women's games

March Madness 22 hours ago

Who is Amir Khan? Meet the McNeese State student manager going viral during March Madness

What's the updated men's March Madness bracket?

Here's a look at the second-round bracket, with several matchups already locked in:

South Region

  • No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 9 Creighton
  • No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

  • No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Iowa State
  • Winner of No. 7 Marquette-No. 10 New Mexico vs. winner of No. 2 Michigan State-No. 15 Bryant

West Region

  • Winner of No. 1 Florida-No. 16 Norfolk State vs. winner of No. 8 UConn-No. 9 Oklahoma
  • No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Maryland

  • No. 11 Drake vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
  • No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 St. John's

East Region

  • No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 Baylor
  • Winner of No. 5 Oregon-No. 12 Liberty vs. winner of No. 4 Arizona-No. 13 Akron

  • No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin
  • No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 2 Alabama

Midwest Region

  • No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Gonzaga
  • No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 4 Purdue

  • Winner of No. 6 Illinois-No. 11 Xavier vs. winner of No. 3 Kentucky-No. 14 Troy
  • No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee

What's the men's March Madness schedule for the second round?

The second round will be played over Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. Here are the schedule details we know so far, including where to watch and stream the games:

Saturday

Sunday

  • No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Duke: TBD, TBD
  • No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 2 Alabama: TBD, TBD
  • No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Iowa State: TBD, TBD
  • No. 12 Colorado State vs. No. 4 Maryland: TBD, TBD

When is the men's Sweet 16?

The NCAA Tournament will then continue with the Sweet 16 from Thursday, March 27 to Friday, March 28.

What are the men's Sweet 16 locations?

There are the four host sites for the Sweet 16:

  • East Regional: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • West Regional: Chase Center in San Francisco
  • South Regional: State Farm Arena in Atlanta
  • Midwest Regional: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
The UConn men’s basketball team is seeking its third straight national championship, while the South Carolina Lady Gamecocks try to claim their fourth title in program history after an undefeated 2024 season. Here are key dates and locations for the 2025 men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournament, set to kick off on Selection Sunday, March 16.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessNCAA TournamentNCAA basketball
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us