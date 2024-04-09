‘One Shining Moment' recaps madness from 2024 NCAA men's tournament

A winner being crowned from the 2024 men's NCAA Tournament delivered the newest rendition of "One Shining Moment."

No. 1 UConn comfortably topped No. 1 Purdue 75-60 in the national championship game on Monday, cementing itself as rare repeat champions.

The win meant one of many things, but for tournament traditionalists, it paved the way for "One Shining Moment" that relived the madness from the 2024 tournament.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Written and performed by David Barrett, “One Shining Moment” has been an annual tradition at the end of CBS’s and TBS’s championship coverage dating back to 1987. The song is played while the players and coaches cut the nets, with the video broadcast alongside.

The 2024 tournament had its share of shocking moments, such as upsets involving No. 14 Oakland over No. 3 Kentucky and No. 13 Yale over No. 4 Auburn in the first round, No. 6 Clemson reaching the Elite Eight and No. 11 NC State advancing to the Final Four, among others.

It culminated with the Huskies routing Zach Edey and the Boilermakers to become just the eighth men's basketball program to go back-to-back in the Big Dance. UConn, as a No. 4 seed, beat No. 5 San Diego State in the 2023 title game.

The win in 2024 marked UConn's fifth time cutting the nets in men's basketball. The Huskies also won the title in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2023.