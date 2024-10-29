When does women's college basketball start? Here are the dates to know

Women's college basketball is almost back, even if some of its biggest stars are not.

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and more former college stars made the move to the pros, paving the way for other promising players to step into the spotlight in 2024-25.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina squad enters the year as the defending champions after defeating Clark and Iowa in April's national title game. UConn's Paige Bueckers is chasing an elusive championship, while JuJu Watkins will continue her ascent as the next USC great.

When does the women's college basketball season start? Here are the key dates to know for 2024-25.

When does the women's college basketball season start?

The NCAA women's basketball season begins on Monday, Nov. 4, the same day the men's season tips off.

Women's college basketball opening night schedule

There are 161 women's college basketball games involving Division I teams on Monday, Nov. 4. Here are the ones featuring ranked teams:

Radford vs. No. 11 Duke, 11 a.m. ET

Charleston Southern vs. No. 15 North Carolina, 11 a.m. ET

North Florida vs. No. 19 Florida State, 11 a.m. ET

20 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 USC, 12 p.m. ET

Chicago State vs. No. 8 Iowa State, 12 p.m. ET

Green Bay vs. No. 13 Kansas State, 12 p.m. ET

Omaha vs. No. 23 Nebraska, 1 p.m. ET

No. 17 Louisville vs. No. 5 UCLA, 2:30 p.m. ET

Mercyhurst vs. No. 6 Notre Dame, 5 p.m. ET

South Carolina Upstate vs. No. 22 Kentucky, 5 p.m. ET

Southern vs. No. 10 Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ET

New Orleans vs. No. 24 Alabama, 6 p.m. ET

No. 18 Maryland vs. UMBC, 7 p.m. ET

Brown vs. No. 25 Indiana, 7 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET

Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 7 LSU, 8 p.m. ET

When does the women's college basketball season end?

The women's college basketball regular season will end on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Conference tournaments will follow with Selection Sunday set for Sunday, March 16, 2025.

When is women's March Madness in 2025?

Women's March Madness will begin on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and end with the national championship game on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Where is the 2025 Women's Final Four?

The 2025 Women's Final Four will be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

It will mark the city's fourth time hosting the Women's Final Four and first time since 2019.