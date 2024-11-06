College Football

Everything to know about the 2024-25 College Football Playoff: Schedule, dates, more

Here's all the info for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's almost time for the expanded College Football Playoff.

The first projection has been released for the 12-team format, which will debut this season as a dozen teams will battle for the national championship.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

With so many games on the docket, there are a lot of factors to consider -- from the schedule to the broadcasters to the host stadiums.

Here's all the info for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

When is the 2024-25 College Football Playoff?

The College Football Playoff will take place from Dec. 20, 2024 to Jan. 20, 2025.

2024-25 College Football Playoff full schedule

While we don't know who will be in the playoff just yet, we do know the dates and times for all 11 games. Here's the full schedule:

RoundDateTimeBowl game
First roundDec. 208 p.m. ETN/A
First roundDec. 2112 p.m. ETN/A
First roundDec. 214 p.m. ETN/A
First roundDec. 218 p.m. ETN/A
QuarterfinalsDec. 317:30 p.m. ETFiesta Bowl
QuarterfinalsJan. 11 p.m. ETPeach Bowl
QuarterfinalsJan. 15 p.m. ETRose Bowl
QuarterfinalsJan. 18:45 p.m. ETSugar Bowl
SemifinalsJan. 97:30 p.m. ETOrange Bowl
SemifinalsJan. 107:30 p.m. ETCotton Bowl Classic
ChampionshipJan. 207:30 p.m. ETNational Championship

2024-25 College Football Playoff hosts, home stadiums, locations

NCAAF

NCAA Football 18 hours ago

First College Football Playoff rankings of 2024-25 season revealed

Philadelphia Eagles Nov 4

Jason Kelce apologizes for phone-smashing incident at Penn State: ‘Not proud'

The first round games will be played at home stadiums for the higher seed, so those four games still do not have a location confirmed.

Beyond that, the hosts for the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship are all locked in.

  • Fiesta Bowl: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
  • Peach Bowl: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
  • Rose Bowl: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
  • Sugar Bowl: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Orange Bowl: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Cotton Bowl Classic: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
  • National Championship: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Former NFL All-Pro and Georgia running back Todd Gurley gives his thoughts on the 12-team College Football Playoff and talks national title contenders.

What channel is the College Football Playoff on?

The 11 playoff games will air on ABC, ESPN or TNT.

Two first-round games will be broadcasted by TNT, while the other two will be on both ABC and ESPN. For the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship, ESPN is set to broadcast the games.

College Football Playoff rankings 2024-25

The first projection was released on Tuesday, with No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Miami (FL) and No. 4 BYU claiming the top-four seeds and byes.

Here's how the projected first-round bracket looks:

  • No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Boise State
  • No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Alabama
  • No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Notre Dame
  • No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Indiana

This article tagged under:

College Football
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us