NCAA Football

Alabama A&M football player Medrick Burnett Jr. dies

The 20-year-old linebacker sustained a head injury during the Oct. 26 game against Alabama State University.

By Antonio Planas | NBC News

Alabama A&M helmet
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An Alabama A&M football player who suffered a head injury during a game last month has died, a coroner’s office official said on Friday.

Medrick Burnett Jr., 20, was hurt Oct. 26 when the Bulldogs took on Alabama State in an annual gridiron game known as the Magic City Classic. The redshirt freshman linebacker played in seven games this season after transferring to Alabama A&M from Grambling. 

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Burnett was pronounced dead on Wednesday, said AJ Clifton, a deputy coroner with the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office. Clifton declined to provide information such as Burnett’s cause and manner of death but said officials were planning on releasing a statement on Saturday.

University officials on Wednesday issued a retraction after erroneously declaring in a statement Burnett had died.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The university’s athletic department called the initial statement an “unfortunate occurrence,” the school said about the deleted announcement online after it was “originally advised by an immediate family member of Burnett’s death on Tuesday evening."

Alabama A&M did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. 

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

NCAA Football
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us