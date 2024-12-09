Army vs. Navy preview: How to watch, TV schedule for historic rivalry game

It's time for one of the most historic and prestigious rivalry games in sports.

Army and Navy will conclude the college football regular season with their 125th annual meeting. The two service academies have faced off every year since 1930, and their first matchup was way back in 1890.

No. 22 Army (11-1) enters as the favorite this year after winning the AAC Championship Game last week, but Navy (8-3) has had a solid season of its own. Eight of the last 10 Army-Navy games have been decided by one score, so it's fair to expect another tight battle on Saturday.

Here's all the watch info for the 2024 Army-Navy game:

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

When is the Army-Navy football game?

Army and Navy will face off on Saturday, Dec. 14.

What time is the Army-Navy football game?

Kickoff for Army-Navy is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2024 Army-Navy football game?

The Army-Navy game will be played at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The Washington Commanders' home stadium has hosted the game once before in 2011, when Navy beat Army 27-21.

How to watch the Army-Navy game on TV and streaming

Army-Navy will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+, with Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (analysis) on the call for the game.

Army-Navy uniforms for 2024

The helmet and jerseys for the Army-Navy game are always special, with both programs showing off their respective academy. Army's uniforms will honor the soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division, while Navy's uniforms will honor the Jolly Rogers, the most lethal and history-rich squadron in all of Naval Aviation.

Here are the uniforms for 2024:

We will commemorate the 101st Airborne's Rendezvous with Destiny at Bastogne in the Battle of the Bulge on Dec. 14.https://t.co/YKwfvINq5u#GoArmy x #ScreamingEagles pic.twitter.com/FDeoCrNNk4 — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 18, 2024

History of the Army-Navy game

There have been 124 prior meetings between Army and Navy dating back to 1890. Here are some of the historic facts about the rivalry game: