NCAA Football

2025 No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood spurns LSU for Michigan, AP source says

Underwood's commitment gives the defending national champion Wolverines a jolt of hope

By Larry Lage | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bryce Underwood, the top-rated football recruit in the country, flipped to Michigan after pledging to play at LSU, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the recruit's plans to join the Wolverines.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Underwood pinned a post on his Instagram account, showing a post from On3.com that reported he has committed to Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback played at Belleville High School, which is about 15 miles east of Ann Arbor, and told LSU nearly a year ago that he intended to play there.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Underwood and his family wore LSU jewelry in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, earlier this month when Alabama beat the Tigers 42-13.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, whose debut season has been stunted by the lack of a productive quarterback, continued to recruit Underwood with the help of a name, image and likeness collective, and it paid off.

With a player as highly regarded as Underwood, NIL offers can reach $5 million to $10 million.

NCAAF

Big Ten Football Nov 20

Full guide to Big Ten Football Championship Game

USC Nov 11

John Robinson, USC football and Rams coaching legend, dies at 89

Michigan has partnered with a collective, Champions Circle, to create opportunities for athletes to make money, and the group responded to Underwood's commitment.

We are very excited to keep Bryce home in Michigan as he continues to build his legacy,” Nate Forbes, founding member and chairman of Champions Circle, said in a statement.

Underwood's commitment gives the defending national champion Wolverines a jolt of hope.

Michigan (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) has to beat Northwestern (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday to become bowl eligible before closing the season on the road against second-ranked rival Ohio State.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NCAA FootballNCAA
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us