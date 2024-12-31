What college football games are on today? Here's the New Year's Eve schedule

It's not New Year's without college football.

The biggest bowl games of the year are played annually on New Year's Eve and Day, and this season is no different.

Five games are scheduled for Tuesday, including one playoff game between Penn State and Boise State in Glendale, Ariz. before the ball drops at midnight on the east coast.

Here's a look at all five matchups scheduled for New Year's Eve and how to watch them:

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Host: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

TV and streaming: ESPN and ESPN+

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. Washington Huskies

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Host: Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

TV and streaming: CBS and Paramount Plus

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Matchup: No. 15 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Host: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV and streaming: ABC and ESPN+

Kinder's Texas Bowl

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. LSU Tigers

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Host: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

TV and streaming: ESPN and ESPN+

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal)

Matchup: No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 3 Boise State Broncos

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Host: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV and streaming: ESPN and ESPN+

