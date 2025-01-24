College Football Playoff

Location of CFP national championship in 2027 revealed

The 2026 game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Las Vegas will host the 2027 College Football Playoff national championship game.

The CFP made the announcement Friday, saying the title game will be played Monday, Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority celebrated the news by releasing a video of Strip headliner Shin Lim performing an illusion at the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. Lim changed the face of the sign to revel a new message welcoming the College Football Playoff National Championship to Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff national championship in spectacular fashion," said Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP.

“Sin City” will become the third area in the Pacific time zone to host the title game, joining the Bay Area (2019) and Los Angeles (2023).

“We hosted a Super Bowl (in 2024), and every sponsor, every team executive, every league executive, everybody under the sun said, ‘Hands down, the best city that’s ever hosted a Super Bowl,'” Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said last month. "Our city is built for it. We have 165,000 hotel rooms. Every one of them has massive convention space, so everybody can do their parties, every sponsor can do their thing. We have nine Las Vegas Strip properties within walking distance to the stadium.

"You can get non-stop flights from anywhere into here, restaurant options galore. We can do it better than anybody. It’s an absolute no-brainer."

The 2026 game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

