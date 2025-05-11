Florida

UM linebacker among the injured in 2-car crash that killed 2 children, police say

The crash occurred Saturday in Hayes’ hometown of Largo, Florida, near Tampa. A 10-year-old and a 4-year-old died in the crash, police said

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was among the injured in a two-car crash that left two children dead and caused several other people to need hospitalization, police said Sunday.

The crash occurred Saturday in Hayes’ hometown of Largo, Florida, near Tampa. A 10-year-old and a 4-year-old died in the crash, police said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Hurricanes had no immediate comment on Hayes’ condition. Police said their investigation was continuing and that alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Hayes played in 12 games as a true freshman for Miami last season, mostly on special teams. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Largo High and picked Miami after drawing recruiting interest from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Largo is about 20 miles east of Tampa and about 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf coast.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us