The stage is set for a landmark national title game.

The No. 7-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes will meet in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday in Atlanta. And whichever team emerges victorious at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will go down as the first-ever champion of the expanded CFP.

Ohio State already owns the distinction of being the first-ever CFP champion. The Buckeyes won the debut playoff in 2014-15 under Urban Meyer. And now, as they make their second title game appearance under Ryan Day, the Buckeyes can become the fourth program with multiple CFP championships.

The Fighting Irish, on the other hand, will be playing in their first CFP title game as they look to end the program’s decades-long national championship drought. Notre Dame’s last national championship was back in 1988-89, and its lone title game appearance in the BCS era was a 42-14 loss to Alabama in 2012-13 that was later vacated.

Notre Dame emerged victorious in an Orange Bowl game that came down to the final seconds of play and punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta.

Millions around the country will be tuned in to see the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish battle for a historic championship. But how much does it cost to attend the game?

How much do 2025 CFP National Championship Game tickets cost?

The get-in price for the national championship is well over $1,000 on secondary ticketing markets.

The least expensive listing on Ticketmaster as of Thursday afternoon was one seat in the uppermost bowl of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for $1,761, including fees.

Prices were similar on TickPick and SeatGeek, where the least expensive listings were $1,701 and $1,786, respectively. Those seats were located in the uppermost bowl, as well.

Listings for first-level seats on TickPick started at $2,157 and went all the way up to $20,000-plus. One listing was $20,298 each for third-row seats behind Notre Dame's sideline located around the 35-yard line.

This year's national title game is the most in-demand game overall for both Notre Dame and Ohio State in SeatGeek history (since 2009). According to SeatGeek, the average resale ticket price is $3,327, including fees. That marks a 37% increase from last year's title game between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies, which had an average resale ticket price of $2,424.

Th average resale ticket price for Notre Dame-Ohio State, which is expected to fluctuate due to dynamic pricing on secondary markets, is also substantially higher than the 2022-23 title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs ($1,549), and the 2021-22 title game between Georgia and the Alabama Crimson Tide ($1,226), according to SeatGeek.

When is the CFP National Championship Game 2025?

The Notre Dame-Ohio State national championship kicks off Monday, Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT.