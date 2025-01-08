How to watch the Penn State vs. Notre Dame Orange Bowl in CFP semifinals

Penn State and Notre Dame entered this season with a combined zero College Football Playoff victories.

Now, the two programs are on the doorstep of the national championship game.

The No. 6-seeded Nittany Lions and No. 7-seeded Fighting Irish are set for a 2025 Orange Bowl showdown this week in the semifinals of the inaugural 12-team CFP. The winner will earn its second major bowl victory of the season along with a trip to Atlanta for a chance to compete for the national championship.

The 13-2 Nittany Lions have rolled to the semifinals in the program's CFP debut. James Franklin's squad crushed the No. 11-seeded SMU Mustangs 38-10 at home in the opening round before knocking off the No. 3-seeded Boise State Broncos 31-14 in the Fiesta Bowl.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The quarterfinal victory saw the Nittany Lions limit Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty to 104 rushing yards on 3.5 yards per carry, both of which were season-lows for the star running back. Penn State also recovered one of two fumbles by Jeanty and picked off quarterback Maddux Madsen three times. On the other side of the ball, quarterback Drew Allar threw for three touchdowns while running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for 221 yards and one score on the ground.

The 13-1 Fighting Irish have taken a similar path to the semis in the program's third CFP appearance. Marcus Freeman's team cruised past the No. 10-seeded Indiana Hoosiers 27-17 at home and then bounced the No. 2-seeded Georgia Bulldogs with a 23-10 Sugar Bowl victory. In the quarterfinal win over Georgia, the Fighting Irish's defense recovered two fumbles, allowed just 66 rushing yards on 29 attempts and held the Bulldogs to a combined 2-for-15 on third and fourth downs.

As showcased in the quarterfinals, the Orange Bowl matchup features two stout defenses. The Fighting Irish and Nittany Lions rank second and seventh in scoring defense, respectively, both allowing fewer than 16 points per game.

So, which team will have the edge in the Orange Bowl? Here's how to watch the Nittany Lions and Fighting Irish battle for a spot in the national title game:

When is the Penn State vs. Notre Dame Orange Bowl?

The Penn State-Notre Dame semifinal will be played on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Where is the Penn State vs. Notre Dame Orange Bowl?

Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Florida, is the site of the Orange Bowl.

What time does the Penn State vs. Notre Dame Orange Bowl start?

The Orange Bowl is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Penn State vs. Notre Dame Orange Bowl on?

Penn State-Notre Dame will air on ESPN.

How to stream the Penn State vs. Notre Dame Orange Bowl live online

The game will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

How many Orange Bowls have Penn State, Notre Dame played in?

This will be Penn State's sixth Orange Bowl appearance and first since they won it in 2006.

Notre Dame will also be playing in its sixth Orange Bowl, with the Fighting Irish's last appearance coming back in 1996.

How many Orange Bowls have Penn State, Notre Dame won?

The Nittany Lions are 4-1 in the Orange Bowl, while the Fighting Irish boast a 2-3 record.

How many football national championships have Penn State, Notre Dame won?

It's been decades since Notre Dame or Penn State finished atop the college football world.

The Fighting Irish have 11 claimed national championships all time, with the last coming in 1988. Their nine championships in the poll era rank second behind Alabama, according to the NCAA.

The Nittany Lions have two claimed national championships, which came in 1982 and 1986.

Who does the winner of Penn State vs. Notre Dame play next?

The Orange Bowl winner will meet the winner of the Cotton Bowl -- No. 5-seeded Texas vs. No. 8-seeded Ohio State -- in the national championship game.

When is the CFP national championship game?

This year's national champion will be crowned on Monday, Jan. 20.

Where is the CFP national championship game being played?

The national championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was also the site of the Peach Bowl in the CFP quarterfinals.