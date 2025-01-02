Time will tell if Georgia's backup quarterback has that bulldog in him.

The Bulldogs will be without starting quarterback Carson Beck after he recently underwent surgery on his injured UCL, sidelining him for the ongoing College Football Playoff run.

Georgia will begin its journey in the quarterfinals Thursday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl, which was postponed Wednesday following a deadly attack in New Orleans that left at least 15 dead and dozens more injured.

That will put the spotlight on Gunner Stockton, who will likely be under center for Georgia as the Bulldogs seek a spot in the Orange Bowl, where Penn State awaits.

But just who is Stockton as a national audience awaits? Here's what to know:

Who is Gunner Stockton?

Stockton is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs.

How old is Gunner Stockton?

While Stockton's age isn't publicly verified, he is a redshirt sophomore who joined Georgia in 2022.

Where is Gunner Stockton from?

Stockton is from Tiger, Georgia. He went to Rabun County High School in Georgia.

What major is Gunner Stockton?

Stockton is a sports management major at Georgia.

How many stars was Gunner Stockton as a recruit?

Stockton was a four-star recruit by ESPN and 247 Sports in the Class of 2022.

Gunner Stockton stats

Stockton didn't play in 2022 as a redshirt, but has logged a few appearances in 2023 and 2024 as Beck's backup. Here are his year-by-year numbers:

2023: 12 of 19 completions, 148 yards, two touchdowns, one pick

2024: 25 of 32 completions, 206 yards, zero touchdowns, one pick

Stockton's 2024 numbers primarily came from the SEC Championship when Georgia beat Texas 22-19 in overtime in the game Beck went down. Stockton completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards and a pick.

When is the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl?

The updated day for the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl is Thursday, Jan. 2.

Where to watch the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl on TV

The Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN.

Where to watch the Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl online

The Georgia-Notre Dame Sugar Bowl will be available to stream on WatchESPN and the ESPN mobile app.

