Nebraska Fires Head Coach Scott Frost Three Games Into 2022 Season

Scott Frost’s time in Lincoln is over.

Nebraska fired Frost as head coach on Sunday following a shocking defeat to Georgia Southern that dropped the team to 1-2 on the season.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Vice chancellor and director of athletics Trev Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska Football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work ethic and dedication.

“After a disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position. Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

Frost will receive $15 million in a contract buyout. Had he been fired after Sept. 30, that number would have gone down to $7.5 million.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost’s new contract buyout goes into effect Oct. 1, 2022. If fired next year, he’s owed $7.5M (down from $15M) on a prorated basis, $5M in 2023, $2.5M in 2024 and $1.25M in 2025. If fired without cause before Oct. 1, 2022, the old buyout remains effective. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 12, 2021

Frost was a quarterback for the Cornhuskers in 1996 and 1997 after transferring from Stanford. He then played five NFL seasons, splitting time with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He joined the college head coaching ranks in 2016 at the University of Central Florida. He led the team to two bowl appearances, including a Peach Bowl win over Auburn to cap off the 2017 season.

His alma mater hired him ahead of the 2018 season, but it was a rocky tenure from the start. The team went 4-8 in Frost’s first season and followed that up with a 5-7 season. Things only got worse from there, as Nebraska won just three games in each of the following two seasons.

The 2022 was going to be an important one for Frost, and it got off to a frustrating start when the Cornhuskers fell to Northwestern in a season opener in Ireland. Nebraska got its first win of the year by beating North Dakota on Sept. 3, but Saturday’s loss to Georgia Southern spelled the end of his coaching run.

Next up for Nebraska is a home game against No. 7 Oklahoma on Saturday, Sept. 17.