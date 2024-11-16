Boxing

Netflix users report streaming issues ahead of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

At 9:46 p.m. CT, 97,000 users reported issues accessing the streaming service.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tens of thousands of Netflix users reported issues accessing the streaming service prior to the long-awaited showdown between boxing legend Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Customers began reporting issues at around 7 p.m. CT, according to the website Down Detector, which tracks online service outages. Reports of problems skyrocketed at around 9:46 p.m., when roughly 97,000 reports had been received.

At 9:26 p.m., 69,000 users reported issues accessing the streaming service. NBC Chicago contacted Netflix for a response to the troubles and was told, in part, "Nothing to comment on at this time..."

The event itself was slated to begin at 7 p.m. CT, but that didn't mark the start of the main matchup, as several other fights have to happen first.

Tyson retired with a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts after losing to Kevin McBride 19 years ago. Paul debuted as a pro boxer about four years ago and is 10-1 with seven knockouts fighting mostly mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but had to be postponed when Tyson was treated for a stomach ulcer after falling ill on a flight. In a documentary chronicling the preparations for the fight, Tyson said he lost 26 pounds in the process of recovering.

During a press conference Wednesday, before the fight, Tyson had terse answers for all the questions asked about the fight asked Paul.

“I’ve said everything I had to say,” Tyson said in one of several attempts to get him to say more during a press conference Wednesday. “I’m just looking forward to fighting.”

“It’s cute,” Paul said, of Tyson's attitude. “I fear no man, so I want him to be that old savage Mike.”

