Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving for Failure to Disavow Antisemitism

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay for his failure to "disavow antisemitism" and his refusal to acknowledge "specific hateful material" in the antisemitic film he promoted on social media.

"Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate," the Nets said in a statement Thursday evening. "We believed taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.

"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity -- but failed -- to clarify.

"Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

The Nets said Irving will serve a suspension of at least five games and won't be eligible to return until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."

