New Britain Bees to Hold Home Opener on July 2

Baseball is returning to New Britain and opening night for the New Britain Bees will be on July 2.

Capacity at the ballpark will initially be limited to 25 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home opener will be against the Worcester Bravehearts and the game will start at 6:35 p.m.  

The season was supposed to start on May 28, but it was pushed back because of the pandemic. Tickets are $7 and parking will be free. Get information on tickets here.

The team is working toward operating cashless facilities, including in the food/beverage area, ticketing, and merchandise.

See the reopening plan here.

