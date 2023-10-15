New England Patriots

New England falls to 1-5 with loss to Raiders and several ex-Pats

By Asher Klein

The New England Patriots couldn't complete a late comeback Sunday, losing 21-17 to the Las Vegas Raiders, who were led by several familiar faces.

The loss drops New England, bottom in the AFC East, to 1-5 on the season.

Former Patriots Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers combined for the game's first touchdown. And after Garoppolo left the game with an injury, Mac Jones' former backup, Brian Hoyer, stepped in for the Raiders.

The Patriots ran in two second-half touchdowns through Ezekiel Elliott and Rhamondre Stevenson, bringing them within two points late in the game, but gave up a safety as Jones was sacked in his end zone in the last two minutes.

This is a breaking sports story. Get updates and analysis all night from NBC Sports Boston.

