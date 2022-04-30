New Haven's Travis Jones Celebrates Being Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens

Friday was an unforgettable day for New Haven native Travis Jones.

The UConn defensive lineman made his NFL dreams a reality when he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round.

"Since I started playing football, it's always been a goal of mine and now to accomplish it and live it, it's a dream come true," said Jones. "It was a great moment for us, my parents beside me, my grandparents beside me, some of my friends that came over -- everybody was excited for me."

Jones in the first Wilbur Cross graduate to be drafted in the NFL, an accomplishment he takes great pride in.

"I take that personally," said Jones. "Coming from New Haven, a lot of guys don't make it out, a lot of people get in trouble and my support staff kept me on the straight and narrow."

Jones made it to the highest level by staying close to home and making a name for himself at UConn.

"UConn was a great experience for me, having Coach Edsall as a head coach, [he's a] good guy - taught me a lot of life lessons that I'm going to carry on for the rest of my life."

Lessons that he will bring with him to the NFL and Travis plans to make an impact right away.

"[I'm] a guy that can come in right away and contribute any way the team needs me," said Jones. "Somebody that can stop the run and get to the quarterback."

Jones continues to make his home state proud and he hopes to inspire young football players to follow in his footsteps.

"I'd probably say it's going to get rough but just don't quit," said Jones. "You've got to fight through and it's going to pay off."

