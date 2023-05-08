NBA

New Jordan Poole Meme Goes Viral for Funny Pregame Phone Moment

The NBA spectrum made this hilarious moment involving the Warriors guard go viral

By Tom Dierberger

New meme, who this? Poole goes viral for funny pregame moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole is making the rounds on the internet Monday night.

Poole, the Warriors' fourth-year guard, was captured looking at his phone before hitting the court for warm-ups ahead of Golden State's Game 4 clash against the Los Angeles Lakers. His reaction to the phone went viral within minutes.

We'll let the replies, uh, speak for themselves.

The Warriors and Lakers tip off Game 4 at 7 p.m. Monday night. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area Plus after the game for "Warriors Postgame Live."

