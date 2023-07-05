New role with Connecticut Sun looking bright for Briann January

Things are going well in Stephanie White’s first season as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun. In fact, it’s the first season with the Sun for all of the coaches in the box, at least from that perspective.

Assistant Coach Briann January spent two seasons playing in a Sun uniform before that.

“Briann January is someone who I’ve been trying to hire for a long time,” said White. “She just would not retire.”

White has had her eye on January for more than a decade. She coached her with the Indiana Fever and then tried to hire her a few years ago when coaching at Vanderbilt.

“You know, she's just somebody that I always enjoyed coaching,” said White. “I just knew that she was somebody that our players could learn a great deal from.”

As it turns out, January had her eye on White, too.

“I don't know if I was 100% convinced she was going to come to me,” January said of when White was hired with the Sun. “Inside I was hoping...You just never know until it happens and then when it did I was like 'okay, this is where I’m supposed to be.'”

The two had talked about coaching together for years. Now, the timing was finally right. January retired at the end of the 2022 season.

“You know I knew I wanted to make this transition into coaching and I wanted to be around good people and honestly there's no one better than her,” said January.

Still, it’s taken some adjusting, particularly on gamedays.

“In the beginning I was like 'I should be pregame warming up, I should be activating, what am I doing?'” January said.

Though, January said, there's some hard to miss perks, too.

“My body does not hurt as much,” January said with a laugh. She spent 14 years playing in the WNBA.

“My body is very happy in the seat that it's sitting in," she continued.

And from that seat, she's really enjoying the view.

“Just seeing them be successful with all the hard work that they put in gives me the most joy,” said White. “Whatever their goals are, seeing them every day get closer, that's everything to me.”