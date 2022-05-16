New York Jets Wide Receiver Holds Skills Camp for Football Players in Cheshire

Future NFL hopefuls got the chance to learn from an NFL player in Cheshire on Sunday.

Connecticut native, Cheshire Academy graduate and New York Jets wide receiver Tarik Black hosted a skills camp at his alma mater.

It’s the first one he’s held since signing as an undrafted free agent in the NFL last year, but says he hopes to keep it up and do more for his community.

“It's a blessing to be able to come back to my community and do this,” Black said.

“It's just crazy, it's surreal seeing all of these kids came out... I see some of myself in some of these kids and so I just wanted to be able to give them the knowledge and the things that they need to make it," he continued.

