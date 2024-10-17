Who is the New York Liberty head coach? Meet Sandy Brondello

The New York Liberty are a win away from their first-ever WNBA title.

It may sound surprising, but it's the reality the franchise has dealt with, coming out winless from five trips to the ultimate stage.

After four chances across 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2002, New York had to wait until 2023 for another shot, but lost to the Las Vegas Aces, who with the win made it two titles in a row.

But the Liberty have bounced back in 2024 and just need one more win over the Minnesota Lynx following Sabrina Ionescu's jaw-dropping, near-logo game winner to steal Game 3 on the road.

If New York finishes the job, it'd be a historic feat for the entire franchise, especially for the head coach responsible. But just who is calling the shots for Liberty? Here's everything to know:

Who is the New York Liberty head coach?

The head coach of the Liberty is Sandy Brondello.

Where is Sandy Brondello from?

Brondello is from Mackay, Queensland, Australia.

How old is Sandy Brondello?

Brondello is 56 years old. She was born on Aug. 20, 1968.

Did Sandy Brondello play in the WNBA?

Yes, Brondello played in the WNBA but after a 10-year stint in the WNBL in Australia, where she was named the Australian Basketball Player of the Year in 1992. She was also named the league MVP with the Brisbane Blazers in 1995.

Brondello was then drafted in 1998 by the Detroit Shock, going in the fourth round as the No. 34 overall selection. She played two seasons with Detroit and was named an All-Star in 1999.

After not playing in 2000 due to the Olympics, she played for the Miami Sol in 2001 and 2002 before her last campaign with the Seattle Storm in 2003.

Brondello featured in three Olympics as a player, helping Australia win bronze in 1996 and silver in 2000 and 2004. She also helped win bronze at the 1998 and 2002 World Championships.

What are Sandy Brondello's accolades as a coach?

Brondello expanded her resume as a coach in the WNBA. She started as an assistant for the San Antonio Silver Stars from 2005-09 before becoming the head coach in 2010. She then became an assistant with the Los Angeles Sparks from 2011 to 2013 before being hired as the Phoenix Mercury head coach from 2014 to 2021.

Brondello led Phoenix to the WNBA title in her 2014 debut season, marking the Mercury's third championship all time. She was named the WNBA Coach of the Year that season, too.

While with the Mercury, Brondello became the head coach of the Australian women's national team in 2017. Brondello is still in the role, having won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, silver at the 2018 World Cup and bronze at the 2022 World Cup. She earned a spot in the Australian Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Brondello then joined the Liberty in 2022, leading the team to their first ever Commissioner's Cup win in 2023, a tournament that began in 2021.

What is Sandy Brondello's salary?

Brondello reportedly makes $500,000 annually, which is tied for fifth most in the league, via Front Office Sports.