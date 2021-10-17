Watch the best (and worst) plays from NFL Week 6 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Football Sundays can be hectic.

Even if you have a multiple-screen setup that features NFL Red Zone, it’s easy to miss must-see moments throughout the 10-plus hours of action.

The good news is that we’ve got you covered here.

From viral highlights to ugly blunders, these are the best (and worst) plays from Sunday’s Week 6 games:

CeeDee Lamb scores game-winner, waves goodbye to Pats

A great finish to an awesome game.

Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for a 35-yard, walk-off touchdown in overtime as the Dallas Cowboys beat the New England Patriots 34-28 in a wild back-and-forth affair.

CeeDee Lamb waved bye to him 😭

Lamb then had a touchdown celebration that rivaled Aaron Rodgers’ from earlier in the day, waving goodbye to Pats defensive back Jalen Mills after burning him for the game-winner.

The second-year wideout went off against New England, tallying nine receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Mac Jones gets redemption vs. Trevon Diggs

Sticking with the Cowboys-Patriots game, what a sequence this was in the late stages of the fourth quarter.

First, Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs picked off former college teammate Mac Jones and took it to the house for a go-ahead touchdown. It was Diggs’ seventh interception of the year and extended his streak of recording at least one pick in each game this season.

But the pick-six didn’t deter the rookie signal caller, who threw right at Diggs on the very next play from scrimmage. This time, Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for an 80-yard touchdown to retake the lead.

Following a two-point conversion from New England, the Cowboys were able to get into field goal range and send the game to OT with a 49-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

Browns end 1st half with Hail Mary TD

Baker Mayfield threw up a prayer against Arizona, and it was answered by one of his receivers.

On the final play of the first half, Mayfield lofted a pass from inside Cleveland territory all the way to the end zone, where Donovan Peoples-Jones was able to come down with an improbable 57-yard TD.

Just a couple weeks ago, Jameis Winston and Marquez Callaway were able to pull off the same thing against Washington.

Peoples-Jones was one of the few bright spots in the Browns' 37-14 loss to the Cardinals, making four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Vikings walk it off in Carolina

Another week, another crazy finish to a Minnesota Vikings game.

Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers drove 97 yards for a touchdown, and a two-point conversion, in the final two minutes of regulation against Minnesota to force OT.

The Vikings got the ball first in the extra period and put the game away on this 27-yard connection between Kirk Cousins and K.J. Osborn.

Five of the Vikings’ six games this season have been decided by one score, with two of them ending in OT.

Tershawn Wharton snags insane big-man interception

Tershawn Wharton might have made the interception of the year against Washington, and he doesn’t even play in the secondary.

The 6-foot-4, 256-pound defensive lineman closed out the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-13 win over the Football Team by leaping into the air and snagging Taylor Heinicke’s pass with one hand, pinning the ball to the offensive lineman blocking him.

The 23-year-old Wharton is a former undrafted free agent from Division II Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Aaron Rodgers has message for Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers owns the Chicago Bears, and he reminded them and their fans of that in Week 6.

After the reigning MVP scrambled for a six-yard touchdown to give Green Bay a late two-score lead at Soldier Field, he delivered a savage message to Bears fans.

Am being told the accurate quote to the Bears fans was this:

"I've owned you all my f-ing life! I own you, I still own you."#AaronRodgers

When asked about the moment postgame, Rodgers said his message was in response to a fan who flipped him the double bird.

Rodgers, who also threw two TDs in the win, improved to 21-5 for his career against Chicago in the regular season.

Matt Rhule drops 3rd straight ... and a pass

Not only did Matt Rhule’s Panthers drop their third straight game on Sunday, but the head coach had his own personal lowlight in the loss.

With a pass from Kirk Cousins heading toward Carolina’s sideline, Rhule showed why he was a linebacker, not a tight end, during his playing days at Penn State.

Gotta just let that one go next time, coach.

Adam Thielen makes unreal TD grab

Adam Thielen’s fifth touchdown of the season was of the insanely difficult variety.

While diving to the ground, the Vikings wide receiver somehow managed to stay in bounds and haul in this five-yard pass from Cousins.

Thielen eclipsed 100 yards for the first time this season in the win, tallying 11 catches for 126 yards and a score.

What are you doing, Mahomes?

It’s rare to see Patrick Mahomes make a Jameis Winston-esque mistake.

After a fumbled snap, Mahomes made an already bad play even worse by attempting to get rid of the ball while being pulled to the ground. The result was an easy pick for Washington safety Bobby McCain.

That was Mahomes' second interception of the game, and eighth in 2021. He threw just six picks last season, and his career-high is 12.

Those two turnovers didn't end up mattering against Washington though, as the Chiefs quarterback also passed for 397 yards and two scores in Kansas City’s lopsided win.

Jags snap 20-game skid with pair of 50-yard FGs

The losing streak is over!

You might have still been sleeping when this happened, but the Jacksonville Jaguars won their first game since September 2020 by beating the Miami Dolphins 23-20 in London.

It was kicker Matthew Wright who played the hero for Jacksonville. First, Wright hit a 54-yard game-tying field goal, which first appeared like it was going to miss before curving through the uprights.

Then, after the Jags forced a turnover on downs, Wright snapped Jacksonville’s 20-game losing streak with a 53-yard game-winner.

Jacksonville didn’t go “250-250” against Miami, but surely Urban Meyer will still be satisfied with his first NFL win.