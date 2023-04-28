Will Levis' NFL draft slide ends early in second round originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Will Levis' draft free-fall has ended.

The Tennessee Titans selected the Kentucky quarterback with the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night. Tennessee moved up eight spots in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals to take Levis.

Levis was widely viewed as a top-10 pick entering the draft, with ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranking him as the second-best quarterback in the class. But after Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were taken with three of the first four picks, several quarterback-needy teams -- like the Raiders, Falcons, Lions, Commanders, Buccaneers and Titans -- passed on Levis as he shockingly went undrafted in Round 1.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Before any of those other teams had another chance at Levis, the Titans moved up to grab him with the second pick of Round 2. The Titans shipped out the No. 41 pick, No. 72 pick and a 2024 third-rounder to Arizona in exchange for pick Nos. 33 and 81.

After transferring from Penn State, Levis started 24 games over two seasons at Kentucky. The Wildcats went 17-7 with Levis under center, as he tallied 5,232 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions with a 65.7 completion percentage.

Levis joins a long list of big-name quarterback prospects who slid in the draft, with Malik Willis, Johnny Manziel, Geno Smith, Jimmy Clausen, Brady Quinn and Aaron Rodgers among the notable names from the past two decades.

The first ten picks in the 2023 NFL Draft have been selected.