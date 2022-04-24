NFL Draft Fashion Bracket: Vote for the Best Draft-Day Outfit of All Time

The NFL draft fashion champion will be crowned on Wednesday, April 27

By Marsha Green

The NFL draft has returned once again.

Every football fan looks forward to seeing the most talented prospects walk across that stage, hug Roger Goodell - and most importantly - show off their most distinguished draft-day looks.

Over the years, draft day fashion has been a huge talking point and has drawn a lot of media attention. From shiny and spikey shoes, eye-popping accessories and suits lined with the finest fabrics, the country's best football players have worn some award-winning ensembles. 

As we take a look back at some of our favorite looks from the NFL draft, you can vote for your favorite in the NFL fashion bracket below.

Voting for each round will conclude over the next few days and the NFL draft fashion champion will be crowned on Wednesday, April 27.

EAST BRACKET 1 vs 8
Deion Sanders Garett Bolles
AP, Getty Images
EAST BRACKET 4 vs 5
Deshaun Watson Ezekiel Elliot
Getty Images
u003cemu003eEAST BRACKET 3 vs 6u003c/emu003e
Marquise Brown Bradley Chubb
Getty Images
EAST BRACKET 2 vs 7
Keyshawn Johnson Lamar Jackson
Getty Images
u003cemu003eWEST BRACKET 1 vs 8u003c/emu003e
DeVonta Smith Zach Wilson
Getty Images
u003cemu003eWEST BRACKET 4 vs 5u003c/emu003e
Ray Lewis Ja'Marr Chase
AP, Getty Images
u003cemu003eWEST BRACKET 3 vs 6u003c/emu003e
Devin Bush Marcus Mariota
Getty Images, AP
u003cemu003eWEST BRACKET 2 vs 7u003c/emu003e
Danny Shelton Kyler Murray
